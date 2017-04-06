Trans-Siberian Orchestra founder Paul O’Neill dies at 61

LIVE VIDEO: Senate will proceed to a roll call vote on the motion to invoke cloture on Gorsuch nomination
April 6, 2017

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 17: Chris Caffery, Roddy Chong, Joel Hoekstra and members of Trans-Siberian Orchestra perform onstage during an exclusive performance at The iHeartRadio Theater in New York at iHeartRadio Theater on November 17, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Anna Webber/Getty Images for iHeart Radio)

TAMPA, Fla. — Paul O’Neill, who founded the progressive metal band Trans-Siberian Orchestra, has died at 61.

University of South Florida police spokeswoman Renna Reddick tells The Associated Press that O’Neill was found dead in his room by hotel staff at a Tampa Embassy Suites late Wednesday afternoon. She says there were no obvious signs of foul play, and a medical examiner is working to determine an official cause.

The band says in a statement that O’Neill died from a “chronic illness.” The band calls his death “a profound and indescribable loss for us all.”

O’Neill was a rock producer and manager who began putting together Trans-Siberian Orchestra in 1996. The band is best known for its hard rock takes on Christmas staples like “Carol of the Bells.”