Try the art of glass blowing in Racine — but where?

RACINE -- It's a unique art that you have the opportunity to learn. FOX6's Jonathon Gregg spent the morning at Hot Shop Glass in Racine -- getting a lesson on how to blow glass.

About Hot Shop Glass (website)

The time was right in early 2005 when several local glass artists met to brainstorm the idea of creating a community based glass blowing facility. Just a few weeks later they developed a plan and found the perfect spot: a dilapidated 1880’s former stable in downtown Racine. With a little vision, and a lot of hard work, dreams became reality. Beautifully restored, this jewel became home to HOT SHOP GLASS, a state of the art glass blowing studio and gallery! More than a decade later the studio is as active as ever under the direction of founder Amanda Cosgrove Paffrath and co-owner Daniel Sviland.