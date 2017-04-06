Watch: Suspects rob McDonald’s, Walgreens within minutes of each other on Milwaukee’s east side

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are seeking two suspects wanted in connection with two armed robberies on Milwaukee’s east side.

The first incident happened at the McDonald’s restaurant located at 1614 E. North Avenue around 5:30 p.m. on April 4. The suspects implied they had a weapon and demanded money but obtained nothing before they fled from the scene.

The second incident happened at the Walgreens located at 1400 E. Brady Street around 5:50 p.m. that same evening. The two suspects implied they had a weapon and demanded money. They took the money from the cash register and fled the area.

Suspect #1 is described as a male, white, between 16-20 years-old, approximately 5’7” tall, and 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a red vest over a black hooded sweatshirt and light blue jeans.

Suspect #2 is described as a male, white, around 17-years-old, approximately 5’6” tall, and 135 pounds. He was last seen wearing a green “Oregon” hooded sweatshirt and gray sweatpants.

Anyone with information is asked to call Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360.