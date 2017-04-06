Watertown woman arrested, accused of killing pedestrian after fleeing scene of crash
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police said a Watertown woman was arrested after a pedestrian was killed after separate crashes Thursday morning, April 6th.
Police said around 8:30 a.m., the Watertown woman, who was driving a Ford Explorer, was involved in a crash at 92nd and Capitol.
According to police, she fled the scene of that crash in her vehicle, and caused a second crash at 92nd and Lisbon — where she struck another vehicle and a pedestrian.
The pedestrian, a 58-year-old Milwaukee woman, died at the hospital.
The Watertown woman was arrested, and the investigation is ongoing.
