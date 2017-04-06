‘Your mommy can’t save you’: Man accused of recording sex assaults on children

BURTONSVILLE, Md. — A 31-year-old man faces multiple charges after he allegedly sexually abused at least three children and filmed the attacks, WUSA reports.

An anonymous tip led investigators to the home of Kyle S. Thompson, an HVAC maintenance worker living in Burtonsville, Maryland.

Thompson had allegedly showed people videos of him having sex with a 4-year-old and two other underage females, a source told Montgomery County police. In one of the videos, a toddler yelled, “I want my mommy.” In reply, Thompson said, “Your mommy can’t save you,” according to police.

Additional videos show the 31-year-old performing various sex acts on the three children, authorities say. Some of the alleged abuse, which dates back to at least 2013, happened in the woods behind Thompson’s house.

While searching his home, investigators found child porn and videos on several computers, the station reports. One video allegedly shows Thompson assaulting a 3-year-old girl when a relative went to buy food.

“The allegations are, quite frankly, just horrific,” said Montgomery Assistant State’s Attorney Danielle Sartwell in court, according to the Washington Post.

Thompson is charged with two counts of sex abuse of a minor, two counts of first-degree sex offense and one count of third-degree sex offense in connection with the abuse.

Thompson, who denied everything upon his arrest, is in jail without bond. The FBI is also investigating and is expected to charge Thompson with federal child pornography crimes, WUSA reports.