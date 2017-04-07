A twist on a popular DIY internet trend: A safer homemade slime recipe

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- It's the latest craze among kids -- homemade slime! But before you mix up a batch, a word of warning. Dr. Laura Marusinec with Children's Hospital of Wisconsin joins Real Milwaukee to talk about the dangers of the DIY trend.

• Homemade slime is made by mixing white glue with water and Borax. It`s become a popular DIY activity for parents and kids. Borax is natural chemical that is found in a host of household products, including laundry detergent additives, cleaners, insect killers, herbicides and even some toothpastes. Borax can be lethal if ingested - less than 5 grams for a child and between 15-20 grams for an adult.

• Signs of exposure include red and peeling skin, seizures and kidney failure. Borax can also cause skin, eye or respiratory irritation. In rare cases, prolonged exposure can cause infertility or damage to an unborn child. • Whether it`s homemade slime or something else, if your child does ingest any potentially toxic substance, call 911 or the Wisconsin Poison Center (1-800-222-1222) immediately.

• The amount of Borax used in most homemade slime recipes is small, usually about a tablespoon, which is about 14 grams, and it is diluted in water and glue. While the risk is low, it`s not zero. The biggest risk is in the making of the slime. You don`t want to leave your kids unattended with a box of Borax. If you do decide you want to try making homemade slime, I strongly suggest parents make it with their kids. Once it`s made, the Borax is diluted enough where I don`t have much concern about kids playing with it.

On YouTube or Pinterest, you can find many other homemade slime recipes that do not use Borax.

Safe Slime Recipe:

1 1/2 cups of clear glue

1 1/2 cups of liquid starch.

Step 1: Mix glue with liquid starch, stir to combine

Step 2: Separate the slime into a few small bowls and add a few drops of food coloring to each bowl.

Step 3: The mixture may need to be mixed with your hands for a bit to get the desired texture, depending on the brand of glue you use.

Step 4: Once the mixture has come together, drain off excess liquid.

Step 5: The slime can be played with right away but will continue to set up over a few hours.