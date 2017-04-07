Add more laughter to your life: 5 reasons why you should participate in Humor Month

MILWAUKEE -- Everyone knows Angelica tends to not get jokes. But this month, she's going to try to add some more humor to her life. April is National Humor Month -- and certified speaking professional Chip Lutz joins Real Milwaukee to tell us all about it.
National Humor Month was conceived as a means to heighten public awareness and appreciation of the pleasures of humor in every form, as well as the psychology of humor and the science of laughter.
5 Reasons Why You Should Participate in Humor Month
1. Humor helps reduce stress
2. Humor can help us cope with difficult situations
3. Humor helps bolster relationships
4. It`s Fun!
5. It will make you better looking and lose weight (results not guaranteed).