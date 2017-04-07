× Admirals blanked by Monsters, 1-0

MILWAUKEE — Marek Mazanec was impressive in net for the Admirals, stopping 28 of 29 shots that Cleveland threw his way, but Anton Forsberg was even better stopping all 27 Milwaukee shots as the Monsters stopped the Ads 1-0 on Friday night at Panther Arena.

It was the fifth time that the Admirals have been shutout this season and the third on home ice.

The only goal of the contest game with 4:15 to go in the second when Zac Dalpe cleaned up a loose puck in front and pushed it by Mazanec.

Milwaukee had a number of good chances in the final period, but they couldn’t convert on two power-play chances or 1:30 of 6-on-5 time with Mazanec pulled in favor of an extra attacker.

The loss kept the Admirals in third place in the Central Division, four points behind second-place Chicago with five games to play in the regular season.

The Admirals get back at it on Saturday night when they play host to the Rockford IceHogs at 6 pm, followed by a concert by country music stars Dan+Say in FM106/Coors Light Country Music Night II.