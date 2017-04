Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW BERLIN -- There is a heavy police presence near Eisenhower High School in New Berlin Friday evening, April 7th.

Officials have an "incident command post" and armored truck near the scene.

Breaking: Big tactical situation staging area at Eisenhower HS in New Berlin. Large guns. Little info. But area of interest behind school. pic.twitter.com/J8KUYgzEr3 — Ben Handelman (@BenHandelman) April 8, 2017

The Waukesha County Sheriff's Office, along with several other agencies are responding to the scene.

Calm at staging area. Another tactical sniper just showed up. @fox6now pic.twitter.com/pdle7jkgLM — Ben Handelman (@BenHandelman) April 8, 2017

Authorities are not releasing any details at this time.

PHOTO GALLERY

Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates on this developing story.