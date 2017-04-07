Calling all FOX6 Future Forecasters: Audition event set for Tuesday, April 18th

MILWAUKEE — FOX6 is holding a Future Forecaster Audition Event at the Betty Brinn Children’s Museum in Milwaukee – and we need you! The event is Tuesday, April 18th from 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Weather-loving kids, ages 6-12, are invited to join us for some forecasting fun. Make sure your kids come prepared to give us :30 of their best weather forecast. Auditions will be videotaped and will be conducted on a first come, first served basis. Some props will be provided, but children are able and encouraged to bring their own.

IMPORTANT: Pre-registration is requested. If you’d like to take part in the event, email futureforecasters@fox6now.com. Be sure to include your name, your child’s name & age and when you think you’ll arrive (11:00 a.m. – noon or noon – 1:30 p.m.).

The child who is auditioning, along with one parent/legal guardian, will receive complimentary admission to Betty Brinn Children’s Museum that day (April 18th) – so, when they’re done with their audition, they can play the rest of the day.

We’ll see you on April 18th!

Tips for a successful Future Forecaster Audition:

Bring cue cards

Practice at home in front of your TV or computer monitor

Bring weather props (umbrella, sunglasses, winter hat & gloves, etc.)

Make sure your forecast is :30