Edge-of-your seat excitement: Professional bull riders are taking over the BMO Harris Bradley Center

The PBR’s (Professional Bull Riders) Real Time Pain Relief Velocity Tour will bring its thrilling, adrenaline-filled, edge-of-your seat excitement to the BMO Harris Bradley Center on Saturday, April 8! It will be the Velocity Tour’s second consecutive trip to Milwaukee, after a successful debut in 2016.

For one night only, some of the best bull riders in the world will battle the sport’s toughest bovine athletes. The thrilling 8-second rides and heart-stopping wrecks make the PBR’s Velocity Tour one of the most exciting live sporting events to see.

Tickets are on sale now and start at just $15! Please note: ticket prices increase by $5 the day of the show.