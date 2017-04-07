Edge-of-your seat excitement: Professional bull riders are taking over the BMO Harris Bradley Center

MILWAUKEE -- Professional bull riders are taking over the BMO Harris Bradley Center this weekend. Richard Jones joins FOX6 WakeUp to tell us about all the fun.
About The PBR Real Time Pain Relief Velocity Tour (website)
The PBR’s (Professional Bull Riders) Real Time Pain Relief Velocity Tour will bring its thrilling, adrenaline-filled, edge-of-your seat excitement to the BMO Harris Bradley Center on Saturday, April 8! It will be the Velocity Tour’s second consecutive trip to Milwaukee, after a successful debut in 2016.
For one night only, some of the best bull riders in the world will battle the sport’s toughest bovine athletes. The thrilling 8-second rides and heart-stopping wrecks make the PBR’s Velocity Tour one of the most exciting live sporting events to see.
Tickets are on sale now and start at just $15! Please note: ticket prices increase by $5 the day of the show.