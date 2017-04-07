× Former Attorney General Peg Lautenschlager quits Ethics panel

MADISON — Former Attorney General Peg Lautenschlager has resigned from the state Ethics Commission as her son is contemplating a run for attorney general.

Lautenschlager says in her Friday resignation letter that she didn’t anticipate several factors that mitigate against her continued service. She didn’t elaborate and didn’t immediately return a voicemail.

Her son Josh Kaul is contemplating running for attorney general as a Democrat against Republican incumbent Brad Schimel.

Lautenschlager has served as chairwoman since the Ethics Commission was created last year.

Another commissioner, Robert Kinney, quit in December calling the commission ineffective, secretive and set up to fail.

Lautenschlager was attorney general between 2003 and 2007. Kaul said in March he was considering running for the job. He is an attorney and former federal prosecutor.