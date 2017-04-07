Kramp spent the morning at Pius XI High School’s career day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Kramp spent the morning at Pius XI High School for career day. He graduated from Pius XI High School in 1992 and spent the morning visting some of his past teachers, coaches, and classmates while highlighting the importance of career.

Pius XI High School Mission (website)

Inspired by our Catholic values, we prepare our students for higher education and lead them toward lives guided by faith, driven by compassion, formed by scholarship, and prepared to engage the world.

Pius XI Catholic High School welcomes a diverse community of students into our care.