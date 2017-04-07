Police need your help to find family of boy found near 17th and Keefe

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee police are asking for your help to find the family of a child.

The child was riding a bicycle alone in the neighborhood near 17th and Keefe -- and MPD has been unable to identify and locate the child’s family.

The child is an approximately two to three-year-old boy with short black hair and brown eyes. He is wearing a black and yellow Batman shirt, black jeans, and blue Nike Jordan shoes. He was riding a Korusa brand bicycle with training wheels. The bicycle is red with a flame design on the frame and seat.

If you know anyone who might know the boy, you are urged to call the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7252.

