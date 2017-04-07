More changes coming to the Zoo Interchange — how could it impact your commute?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Ryan Luck with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation joins FOX6 WakeUp to talk about all the upcoming construction that's going to impact your commute.

Friday, April 7

Overnight full closure of I-94 West at 84th Street for dirt work - 11PM - 6AM

30 Day closure of WIS 100 entrance ramp to I-94 East - 11PM - May 8

Monday, April 10

Overnight full closure of I-41/894 North at Greenfield Avenue for sign structure installation - 11PM - 4:30AM

Overnight full closure of I-94 West at 84th Street for dirt work - 11PM - 5AM

Tuesday, April 11 and Wednesday, April 12

Overnight full closure of I-94 East at WIS 100 for bridge deck pour and sign structure work- 10PM - 4:30AM

Overnight full closure of I-94 West at 84th Street for dirt work - 11PM - 5AM

Thursday, April 13

I-94 East to I-41/894 South system ramp closure - 11PM - 4:30AM

Overnight full closure of I-94 West at 84th Street for dirt work - 11PM - 5AM