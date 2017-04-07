Police seek public’s help in search for man they say made concerning statements about child

WAUWATOSA — The Wauwatosa Police Department is asking for your help to identify an individual related to some concerning statements made about a child.

The Wauwatosa Police Department responded on Monday, April 3rd to a report of a suspicious circumstances/disorderly conduct which occurred at approximately 9:40 a.m. at Mayfair Mall.

It was reported that an unknown male subject approached the complainant and the complainant’s 15-month-old child while they were inside the mall. The male made concerning and threatening comments to the complainant regarding the child.

PHOTO GALLERY

The subject is described as a male, white, 25-40 years old, medium build, long, blonde hair pulled back in a pony tail, wearing a dark-colored shirt with the number “12” on it in dark numbers, grayish colored jeans, and white sneakers. This subject also has an unknown tattoo(s) on his right forearm.

Officials say the public is not in any immediate danger. However, they say it is imperative that the subject is identified and police are able to speak with him regarding this incident.

Citizens with information are asked contact the Wauwatosa Police Department at 414-471-8430, OR anonymously contact Wauwatosa Crime Stoppers, 771-TOSA (8672), OR anonymously Text-a-Tip to “crimes” using keyword “tosa.”