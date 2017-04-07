× Replica handguns: Racine police indicate they’re becoming a growing problem

RACINE — Racine police say they have responded to multiple calls for service involving replica handguns — all in the past six months. Officials say the weapons encountered during those calls were remarkably detailed and realistic in size and appearance.

On Friday, April 7th, officers in Racine dealt with one more situation of this kind. They encountered an individual who was observed to be in close proximity to a replica handgun. A news release indicates instead of following officers’ commands, the subject quickly lunged for this item in order to physically secure the handgun, so that he could display it to officers to verify that the weapon was not lethal, but a well-made replica. But at the very last possible moment, officers were able to prevent the subject from physically accessing the weapon.

Officials say had this individual taken possession of this item and proceeded to face officers during this tense encounter, the outcome could have been tragic.

To prevent potentially deadly encounters in the future, Racine police are making a plea for all area residents to become familiar with the following critical public safety/public awareness tips:

Parents should be aware of the presence of replica weapons in their homes

The blaze orange safety identifiers on the barrels of such weapons should NEVER be removed

Teenagers, students and young children should not be allowed to take such items to school or otherwise have such items in their possession outside of adult supervision

Parents or guardians who allow their children to own or possess such weapons should take time to offer proper education on the dangers of ownership

When coming into contact with law enforcement personnel, always obey police commands, display empty hands as directed, and NEVER reach for a weapon (real or replica) in the presence of an officer