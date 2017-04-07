Whitewater schools on lockdown for report of man with weapon; not related to nearby manhunt

WHITEWATER — Whitewater Unified Schools have been put on lockdown Friday, April 7th after police say a person reportedly with a weapon, is currently inside a residence refusing to come out near Walworth Ave and South Elizabeth Street in Whitewater.

According to police, the armed man has been identified and is NOT 32-year-old Joseph Jakubowski, the suspect involved in the Rock County firearms burglary investigation.

All Whitewater Unified Schools were put into a lockdown. All students from Whitewater High School, middle school and Lincoln Elementary are currently being moved off campus to UW-Whitewater’s Young Auditorium — located on West Main Street — as a precautionary measure.

Officials ask residents to keep the area around the Walworth Ave, South Prince Street and Elizabeth Street clear for emergency personnel.