“Revolution:” Search is on for Joseph Jakubowski who appears to mail manifesto to White House

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCK COUNTY -- The search is on in Rock County for a heavily armed man. He is accused of stealing nearly two dozen guns. On Friday, April 7th, we also learned he mailed a lengthy manifesto to the White House -- and there is video of him doing it.

Authorities say they have about 150 people from local, state and federal agencies trying to capture 32-year-old Joseph Jakubowski. Officials say Jakubowski made threats that included multiple targets -- schools being one of them.

"He made statements that that was his intent to do that," said Robert Spoden, Rock County Sheriff.

It only adds to the urgency with which officials are trying to find Jakubowski.

"There was one specific case where he attempted to disarm a police officer and were it not for the very secure holster of this officer, he most certainly would've disarmed that police officer," said David Moore, Janesville Police Chief.

Now, officials say Jakubowski stole 16 guns from a store, then set his own car on fire.

Earlier that same day, a video shows a man claiming to be Jakubowski mailing a package addressed to President Trump at the White House.

"Alright, here we go, guys. April 4, 2017, it's 5:43, you see my name," said the man in the video. "There you can see it's getting shipped. Revolution! It's time for change."

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Authorities say Jakubowski sent a 161-page manifesto to Washington.

"It's just an overview that he feels the government and law enforcement, in particular, are acting as terrorists and enslaving the people," Spoden said.

When asked if he is considered a terrorist, the FBI agent says first things first.

"As of now, we have an interest in him with regard to his ideology. But we're mainly concerned with finding and apprehending him and then learning his motives, specifically," said Justin Tolomeo, FBI Milwaukee Special Agent in Charge.

Police say they do not have any solid leads as to where Jakubowski might be. They are asking the public to keep an eye out for him. But they emphasize that if you do see him, just call the police. Jakubowski is considered armed and extremely dangerous.