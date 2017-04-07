× Shake Shack is coming to Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Savory burgers, frozen custard — our mouths are already watering because Shake Shack is coming to Milwaukee!

Four managerial positions are listed for a new location in Milwaukee’s Third Ward. It looks like the modern day “roadside” burger stand will be located near Water at Buffalo Streets (220 E. Buffalo Street) downtown.

According to their website, Shake Shack “serves deliciously classic burgers, fries, hot dogs, frozen custard, beer, wine, and more. With our fresh, simple, high-quality food at a great value, Shake Shack is a fun and lively community-gathering place unlike any other. As we experience tremendous growth, our leaders are the driving force to our continued growth and success.”

Never been to a Shake Shack? The next nearest location is in Chicago.

The exact open date is yet to be confirmed.

