Sheboygan County: 7-year-old girl dies following 2-vehicle crash on County Line Road

SHEBOYGAN COUNTY — A seven-year-old girl has died following a two-vehicle crash that took place at the intersection of County Road M and County Line Road in The Town of Herman, Sheboygan County.

The crash occurred Friday afternoon, April 7th around 4:30 p.m.

According to the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office, a vehicle carrying three people traveling east on County Line Road, did not stop at the stop sign at the intersection and was struck by a truck traveling northbound on County Road M.

Officials say a seven-year-old girl in the car was pronounced dead at the scene. Two other occupants of the vehicle were transported to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the truck was not injured.

The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office, Howards Grove First Responders and Fire Department, Kiel and Orange Cross Ambulance Services, Sheboygan County Highway Department and the Wisconsin State Patrol.

The victim’s name will be released pending family notification.

