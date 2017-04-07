× “The sun’ll come out…” Skylight Music Theatre to hold open audition for “Annie”

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee’s Skylight Music Theatre is holding an open call audition for girls ages 8-15 for their holiday production of Annie, November 17th through December 23rd. Auditions are set for Saturday, April 15th from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Broadway Theatre Center, 158 N. Broadway.

Skylight is seeking the roles of Annie, July, Pepper, Molly, Kate, Tessie, and Duffy (these roles will be double cast). Young performers of all ethnic and racial backgrounds are encouraged to audition. Rehearsals begin October 24th. Annie runs from November 17 to December 23, 2017.

Young performers will be seen in groups of 10. To sign up for a guaranteed audition time, visit skylightmusictheatre.org/anniegirls

Walk-ins are welcome on a first come, first serve basis.

Children auditioning should arrive 15 minutes before their appointment time to fill out an audition form with a parent or guardian. Please bring a performance resume if possible. All those auditioning must also bring a headshot or snapshot photo to turn in with audition form.

Performers should prepare one song to sing. Bring sheet music, if possible. A pianist will accompany performers. Any song may be used in the audition. If a song suggestion is needed, Sam Nykiel, Skylight’s artistic administrator provided the song list below. Sheet music will be available for these songs:

Hard Knock Life (Annie)

Maybe (Annie)

Tomorrow (Annie)

Over the Rainbow (Wizard of Oz)

Castle on a Cloud (Les Mis)

Callbacks will take place on Friday, April 21st and Saturday April 22nd. Callback notification will take place the week of April 17th.