Tire flies off pickup truck on I-41 near Main Street, strikes another vehicle

MENOMONEE FALLS — Menomonee Falls police are investigating after a pickup truck lost its tire on I-41 Friday morning, April 7th — and struck another vehicle.

The incident happened shortly before 7 a.m. on I-41 near Main Street.

Police say a pickup truck traveling southbound lost its front left tire. The tire rolled and bounced into the northbound lanes — and struck another vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle that was struck suffered minor injuries.

No additional details have been released — and the incident remains under investigation.