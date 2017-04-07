U.S. Marshals say Davonte Harris, who walked away from job site, is “armed and dangerous”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Agents say Davonte Harris, 25, is gambling with his future after he escaped from his work release job site in early January.

U.S. Marshals say he is "more than likely armed and dangerous." Milwaukee County has filed formal felony escape charges against him.

Harris was serving a prison sentence for a 2012 New Year’s Eve armed robbery at a strip mall on Capitol Drive. The victim had a concealed carry permit, and the two exchanged gunfire. Harris nearly lost his life.

“He suffered severe injuries. You would think it would have had him change his ways,” the agent on the case explained.

In prison, he had earned the privilege to move from a maximum security prison to a minimum security center on work release. But in January of 2017, he pushed his luck yet again. Just weeks before he was to be out on parole, he escaped from his job site. Agents believe his gang associates are hiding him and family is well aware that he’s wanted by authorities.

“Talk to him. It's only going to get worst the longer he stays out,” the agent said.

Harris stands 5'7" tall and weighs 148 pounds. He has several distinct tattoos, with one reading: "Come get it," and another picturing an eagle with a five pointed crown, along with the letters "HPT" -- representing the gang he's associated with. He also has a four-inch scar on his right shoulder.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 414-297-3707.