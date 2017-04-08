Bryant, Cubs break out in 11-6 win over Brewers

Posted 10:00 pm, April 8, 2017, by

MILWAUKEE, WI - APRIL 08: Kris Bryant #17 of the Chicago Cubs is tagged out at home by Jett Bandy #47 of the Milwaukee Brewers during the eighth inning of a game at Miller Park on April 8, 2017 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

MILWAUKEE — NL MVP Kris Bryant broke out of his early slump by driving in his first three runs of the season and the Chicago Cubs overcame a shaky start by Kyle Hendricks to beat the Milwaukee Brewers 11-6 Saturday night.

Bryant had managed a mere single in 16 at-bats this year before going 3 for 6. He hit a two-run double in the third inning and an RBI single in the fourth.

The World Series champions got a season-high 17 hits. An infield single by Hendricks put the Cubs ahead to stay 5-4 in the fifth off reliever Jhan Marinez (0-2).

Hendricks (1-0), who led the majors with a 2.13 ERA last year, made his first start of the season and gave up four runs in the first inning.