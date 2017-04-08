× Hoverboard catches fire, causes $60K in damages to home in Racine

RACINE — Racine police say a hoverboard caught fire causing $60,000 worth in damages throughout the second floor of a two-story home.

The fire took place near 14th and College Saturday afternoon, April 8th.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire but say the damage spread throughout the entire second floor. Officials say the estimated loss is $60,000.

The occupants were able to get out of the home safely as well as the family pets.