Officials: FedEx cargo plane suffers bird strike, circles back to Mitchell Intl. Airport

MILWAUKEE — Officials at Mitchell International Airport say a FedEx cargo plane that departed around 6:30 a.m. suffered a bird strike early on Saturday, April 8th.

Out of precaution, officials say the plane circled back to Mitchell and safely landed at about 6:45 a.m.

The airfield was very briefly shut down as the plane approached and landed as a safety measure.

Officials say once the plane landed and taxied back to its hangar, the field was reopened and flights resumed as normal.

