× One-in-a-lifetime opportunity! Win a trip to NYC to see the Brewers take on the Yankees

MILWAUKEE — A FREE road trip to watch the Brew Crew in action? Yes please! The Milwaukee Brewers and American Family Insurance want to send YOU on the road trip of a lifetime to see the team play the New York Yankees in New York City!

According to a Brewers news release, one lucky grand prize winner, along with THREE of their friends, will get an all-expense paid trip to New York from July 6-9 to see the Brewers take on the Yankees.

The winner will receive round-trip airfare to and from New York, hotel accommodation, ground transportation to and from the airport, a $1,000 pre-paid gift card and lower level tickets for four guests to two games against the Yankees.

In addition, the winner and three guests will have the opportunity to participate in a meet and greet with a Milwaukee Brewers player, receive Brewers gear and the opportunity for an excursion around New York City.

“We’re pleased to partner with the Milwaukee Brewers to offer a dream trip for a fan – traveling to the Empire State to enjoy America’s favorite pastime and meet one of our Brewers,” said Scott McConnell, sponsorship manager with American Family Insurance.

The contest opened for registration on Monday, April 3 at 12:01 a.m. CT and will be open for 11 weeks, ending on Wednesday, June 14 at 12:00 p.m. CT. Participants must be 21 or older and no purchase is necessary. The grand prize winner will be selected by random drawing in the third week of June and the winner does not need to be present to win. A representative from the Milwaukee Brewers will contact the winner on behalf of American Family Insurance.

