BROOKFIELD — Brookfield police are asking for the public’s help identifying a woman they say frequently steals 5-Hour Energy drinks from the Walgreens located on Capitol Drive and Pilgrim Road.

Authorities describe the suspect as a white female in her 30s or 40s, 5’7″ – 5’10” tall, with a medium build.

PHOTO GALLERY

If anyone has information on the identity of this woman in the attached photos, you are asked to contact the City of Brookfield Police Department at 262-787-3702.