Wheel & Sprocket Bike Expo, State Fair Park
April 9
-
Invest in your nest: Ideas for inside your home and out at the REALTORS Home and Garden Show
-
Previewing the 2017 Great Lakes Pet Expo
-
Beach Boys with Temptations, Sabrina Carpenter, Alan Jackson to play Wisconsin State Fair
-
Preparing for camping season: Milwaukee RV Show features more than 100 exhibitors, latest models
-
February 4
-
-
‘Bublr Bikes Winter Challenge’ encourages winter riders this February — as well as prizes!
-
The largest pet expo in the state of Wisconsin takes over State Fair Park Saturday
-
Milwaukee icon and cycling legend Chris Kegel has passed away
-
March 5
-
“Biggest show in Wisconsin:” Milwaukee Boat Show drops anchor at Wisconsin Expo Center
-
-
Transport yourself to 1985: State Fair announces Retro Futura, Main Stage act for August 3rd
-
Bringing back the I Love the 90s Tour: State Fair officials announce first 2 Main Stage shows
-
It won’t be a “Lonely Ol’ Night” when John Mellencamp performs at Wisconsin State Fair on August 4th