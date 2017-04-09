× Convicted of taking pictures up girls’ skirts, 18-year-old ordered to pay $5,000 fine

MILWAUKEE — Convicted of taking pictures up girls’ skirts, 18-year-old Austin Halbrooks was in court Monday, April 3rd for a review hearing.

18-year-old Austin Halbrooks in December pleaded guilty to one felony count of invade privacy — view/broadcast/record individuals genitals, etc.

Four other charges were dismissed in this case.

Halbrooks was ordered to pay a fine of $5,000 in addition to court costs, and he may have no violent contact with the victims. He must undergo a mental health evaluation, and if his fine is paid in full, he could have the conviction expunged from his record.

Halbrooks was accused of secretly taking pictures up girls’ skirts. According to court documents, all the pictures were taken inside University School of Milwaukee in River Hills, where Halbrooks was a student. The criminal complaint states the pictures were found on Halbrooks laptop — 55 photos of four victims. The pictures were allegedly taken as far back as February 2015.