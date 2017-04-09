× Gunfire at a gas station: 14 years in prison for Lorainz Johnson after July 2016 fatal shooting

MILWAUKEE — Accused in the July fatal shooting of Jovonte Daniels at the former BP gas station at Sherman and Burleigh in July of 2016, a 22-year-old Milwaukee man has been sentenced.

22-year-old Lorainz Johnson in February was convicted by a jury on one count of first degree reckless homicide.

In court on Friday, April 7th, Johnson was sentenced to serve 14 years in prison, with credit for 279 days time served, and 10 years extended supervision.

A restitution hearing was set for June 6th.

The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. on July 23rd, 2016. A criminal complaint indicates Johnson approached Daniels at the gas station. Apparently, Daniels’ girlfriend had been in a five-year relationship with Johnson.

According to the complaint, “Daniels put down the items he had bought in the store and squared up as if to fight.” A witness then told police she saw “Johnson pull out a small silver revolver from his left front pants pocket, point the gun at Daniels and fire the gun one time.”

At that point, the complaint says Johnson got back into his car — and fled the scene.

Daniels’ girlfriend drove Daniels to St. Joseph Hospital for treatment. But he died a short time later.