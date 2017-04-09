× Milwaukee Business Journal: Discovery World plans $18M expansion, renovation

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Business Journal reports Discovery World is planning an $18 million expansion and renovation project at its downtown Milwaukee lakefront facility, the organization said.

The project, which is being funded through private contributions, will add 20,000 square feet of public space to the science and technology museum.

Plans include a new permanent pavilion, a new “grand entrance,” additional exhibit space, and two new permanent exhibits, including a new health and medical exhibit.

