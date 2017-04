× Police: 30-year-old man shot, wounded near 48th and Clarke

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating after a man was shot near 48th and Clarke.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 8th.

Police say the 30-year-old victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Detectives are investigating the circumstances of the incident.

