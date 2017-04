× Police: Man found shot, wounded in alley on Milwaukee’s south side

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police say a 40-year-old man was shot in an alley near 8th and Dakota on the city’s south side early Sunday, April 9th.

The incident happened just before 4:00 a.m. Officials say the victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive his injury.

