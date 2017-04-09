× Sheboygan police seek owner of dog who bit Culver’s employee in drive thru

SHEBOYGAN — Sheboygan police are looking for the owner of a dog who bit a Culver’s employee in the drive thru on Sunday, April 9th.

Police said it happened around 11:30 a.m. at the Culver’s restaurant on Washington Avenue in Sheboygan.

According to police, the male driver and dog went through the drive thru in a smaller, four-door vehicle. When the Culver’s employee approached the vehicle, the dog “lunged out the window” and bit the employee.

The driver of the vehicle was described as a white man in his 30s, with blue eyes.

The Culver’s employee required medical care — and police are now looking for the dog’s owner to identify the dog, and hopefully avoid further rabies treatment in this case.

If you know who this person is, please contact the Sheboygan Police Department at 459-3333 and reference case #C17-06925.