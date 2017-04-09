Sun Prairie police: Suspicious person who entered church April 6th was NOT Joseph Jakubowski

SUN PRAIRIE — There were increased police patrols near churches in the Janesville area as a nationwide manhunt continued Sunday, April 9th for Joseph Jakubowski. This, after Sun Prairie police said a man matching the description of Jakubowski entered Bethlehem Lutheran Church on Thursday, April 6th and asked about church services. Police said Sunday they’ve identified the suspect who came to the church on Thursday, and that person is NOT Jakubowski.

The Rock County Sheriff’s Office said 32-year-old Jakubowski expressed anti-religious views in a 161-page manifesto he sent to the White House, addressed to President Donald Trump. Police increased patrols near Janesville churches Sunday, although investigators said there was no specific threat.

On Palm Sunday at Saint Mary’s Church in Milton, some parishioners said they’re concerned.

“We’re starting Holy Week. This is Palm Sunday weekend, which is big for us in the Catholic faith,” Pastor Dave Timmerman said.

Their Sunday worship came as the search for Jakubowski continued — now a nationwide manhunt, with the FBI offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.

Jakubowski is accused of taking handguns and rifles from a gun shop Tuesday night in Janesville. About 30 minutes after the burglary, police found Jakubowski’s car ablaze on a nearby street along with evidence of arson.

Jakubowski has not been located.

Police in Sun Prairie said a man who entered Bethlehem Lutheran Church on Thursday and asked about church services was NOT Jakubowski. Police said they’ve identified the suspicious person involved in the incident on April 6th, and “there is no relation to the ongoing Rock County investigation.”

“We did receive an e-mail from our diocese, the Madison diocese, saying that we should be just more aware of things and have people present at all the doors,” Pastor Timmerman said.

Investigators have followed up on about 320 tips as this manhunt continues.

In Milton Sunday, officers were seen making numerous patrols around Saint Mary’s.

“I’m not too worried about my safety. I don’t feel threatened today. There are many parishioners with me, so I don’t feel like it’s affecting too many people. I do feel a little safer with the extra security. It is a little unnerving at times, but I think I’d rather see it and notice it’s there than not see it and be wondering what’s going on,” Andrew Davis said.

Anyone who sees Jakubowski, or has information as to Jakubowski’s whereabouts is asked to dial 911.