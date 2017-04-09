“Super excited:” MPD’s District 5 hosts Easter ‘Egg-stravaganza,” featuring an egg hunt and more

MILWAUKEE — Officers with Milwaukee Police Department’s District Five looked for lost eggs with the community Sunday, April 9th.

The district held their Easter “Egg-stravaganza” at the Lighthouse Youth Center Sunday afternoon — and it was a perfect day for it with temperatures in the 70s!

Community members joined police for an egg hunt and other activities — even a competitive egg toss and relay.

Organizers said events like these are important, to bring the community together.

“A lot of our kids here at Lighthouse, we don’t have an Easter event in the neighborhood for kids in middle school and high school, so when District Five came to us about putting on an event like this, we were super excited,” Chuqee Fletcher said.

Food and toys for the event were donated by area churches.