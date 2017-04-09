“This is How We Roll” fashion show raises money for great cause in Brookfield

BROOKFIELD — Highlighting the importance of medical research and wheelchair accessibility while bringing attention to the potential consequences of distracted driving was the goal of the fourth annual “This is How We Roll” fashion show Sunday, April 9th in Brookfield.

Models came from all walks of life, but share one thing in common: They rely on wheelchairs.

“This year, nearly half of our models have done anything like this ever in their life, so that kind of thing is really exciting,” Jenny Addis said.

All proceeds from the fashion show will benefit Bryon Riesch Paralysis Foundation, which helps fund research to improve the lives of people dealing with neurological disorders.