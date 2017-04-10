× Charges referred against Illinois man after Kenosha man shot, seriously hurt at trap shooting range

KENOSHA COUNTY — Charges have been referred against a 72-year-old Illinois man after a shooting at the “Conservation Club of Kenosha County” Saturday, April 8th.

It happened around 11:00 a.m.

According to the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department, a 64-year-old Kenosha man was found suffering from a gunshot wound to his abdomen — injured at the trap shooting range at the Conservation Club, which is located on 85th Street near 216th Avenue.

An investigation revealed the 72-year-old man from Elk Grove Village, Illinois had been shooting a 20-gauge shotgun, which malfunctioned. When the man tried to clear the malfunction, the firearm discharged. The victim, who was standing about 20 feet away, was hit.

The Kenosha man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Meanwhile, charges of causing injury by negligent handling of a firearm were referred to the Kenosha County District Attorney’s Office against the Illinois ma.

