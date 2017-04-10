Critical MISSING: Milwaukee police seek 64-year-old Clarice Kidd

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are searching for a “critical missing” 64-year-old woman.

Police said Clarice Kidd, who suffers from dementia, was last seen on April 10th around 9:45 a.m. near Appleton and Glendale.

She is described as a black woman, standing 5′ tall, with brown eyes, and a medium build. She wears her hair in a ponytail and was last seen wearing a beige or white sweater, pink T-shirt, pink jogging pants, and black moccasins.

She may have entered a black Nissan Maxima.

A Silver Alert was issued when Kidd went missing on March 20th.

Anyone with information as to her whereabouts is asked to contact police.