Fatal wreck: Motorcyclist killed in crash in Kenosha County

KENOSHA COUNTY — Officials with the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department are investigating after a fatal motorcycle crash Sunday, April 9th in the Town of Randall.

It happened shortly after 4:30 p.m. in the 11700 block of County Highway P.

When crews arrived on scene, they located a motorcycle that had crashed. The operator and sole occupant of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene by the Kenosha County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The investigation determined that the motorcycle was northbound on County Highway P. While negotiating the curves in that area, the motorcycle left the roadway and overturned several times.

The operator was ejected and suffered fatal injuries.

The operator is a 41-year-old Kenosha County man. His identity is being withheld pending notification of family.

The investigation is continuing. If anyone witnessed this crash or has information, they can contact the Kenosha Sheriff’s Department at 262-605-5100.