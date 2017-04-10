× Hit-and-run crash: Pedestrian struck, killed by motorcycle near 61st and 22nd Avenue in Kenosha

KENOSHA — Kenosha police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run accident that involved a pedestrian and a motorcycle.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. Sunday, April 9th near 61st and 22nd Avenue.

Police say a motorcycle hit a pedestrian who was crossing the street — and then the driver fled the scene.

Police say the victim is a man in his 70s.

No additional details have been released.

