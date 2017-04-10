× Homicide investigation: Driver found with stab wound after crash near 71st and Capitol

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a homicide that happened late Sunday night, April 9th on the city’s northwest side.

According to police, officers were dispatched to a residence near 80th and Becket Avenue around 11:30 p.m. for reports of a battery.

Upon arrival, officers forced entry and found no one inside. At about the same time officers responded to an accident at 71st and Capitol Dr. and found MFD treating the driver, who suffered a serious stab wound.

Officers quickly connected the two incidents and located the suspect at another residence in the area.

The 37-year-old victim died shortly after being transported to a hospital.

No other suspects are being sought at this time.