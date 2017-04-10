× Investigation underway after inmate found dead in jail in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY — Officials with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said a 19-year-old Richfield man died Sunday, April 9th while in custody.

Sheriff’s officials said the man was arrested on Friday, April 7th by a deputy on one criminal charge.

His death is now being investigated by the West Bend Police Department.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is also conducting an internal investigation in regards to policy and procedures. The incident has also been reported to the Wisconsin Department of Corrections-Office of Detention Facilities as required by state code.

An initial investigation has revealed no signs of foul play.

The investigation is ongoing.