Is yours under recall? Greenfield Fire officials say basement fire likely sparked by dehumidifier

GREENFIELD — Officials with the Greenfield Fire Department are issuing a warning, after a basement fire Monday, April 10th that was likely sparked by a dehumidifier.

The fire broke out at a home on 33rd Street, which suffered considerable smoke damage.

Fire officials said this fire was sparked by a dehumidifier, and they don’t know whether it was a recalled unit.

If you have a dehumidifier, you’re encouraged to check to be sure it’s not impacted by a recall. You can do so by CLICKING HERE.