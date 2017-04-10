× Kenosha police seek suspect(s) after man shot, wounded in drive-by

KENOSHA — Kenosha police are seeking suspect(s) after a man was shot and wounded on 21st Avenue near 57th Street.

It happened on Sunday night, April 9th, shortly after 10:00 p.m.

Police say the victim is expected to survive, after he was shot in the leg.

An initial investigation has revealed the victim was standing outside of a residence when he was shot by someone driving by on 21st Avenue.

No one is in custody, and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kenosha police.