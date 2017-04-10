× Milwaukee man 1 of 7 federally indicted in connection with Northern WI oxycodone conspiracy

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee man is one of seven people who have been federally indicted — accused of distributing oxycodone.

According to a release from the United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Wisconsin, on April 4th, an eight-count indictment was returned against the following seven individuals:

57-year-old Orvin Kay of Milwaukee

34-year-old Lance Bruette of Minocqua

38-year-old Frank Lawrence of Saint Germain

29-year-old Mitchell Plantikow of Woodruff

52-year-old Troy Plantikow of Woodruff

31-year-old Lacey Stanick of Woodruff

34-year-old Serena Johnson of Lac Du FLambeau

The first six individuals listed above were charged in an initial indictment, and a “superseding indictment” added Johnson.

Count one of the superseding indictment charges all seven defendants with conspiracy to distribute oxycodone. The other seven counts of the indictment were not changed.

According to a criminal complaint filed against Orvin Kay, certain members of the conspiracy who resided in Northern Wisconsin would drive to Milwaukee and pick up hundreds of oxycodone 30 mg pills per week from Orvin Kay. They would then distribute those oxycodone pills to individual users, as well as co-conspirators who would sell the pills to other individuals.

The maximum penalty for all of the charges is 20 years in prison and a $1,000,000 fine.