MISSING: 37-year-old Brown Deer man hasn’t been seen since April 7th

BROWN DEER — Brown Deer police are looking for a 37-year-old man who has not been seen since Friday, April 7th.

Police say Reginald Taylor was last seen by his girlfriend at 5:30 a.m. on April 7th — when he left their home in his 2005 black GMC Envoy, headed for work.

After leaving work around 2:00 p.m., Taylor never returned home. Police say he texted his girlfriend around 6:15 p.m. and said he wasn’t feeling well and would be home in 20 minutes.

Taylor takes multiple medications, which he hasn’t had access to since April 7th.

Police said he’s been a “no call/no show” at his job at Sendik’s in Grafton since April 8th.

Taylor is a black man, standing 6’2″ tall and weighing 235 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black “chef” type shirt, black and white “chef” type pants and black boots.

Police said hospitals have been contacted, but Taylor remains missing.

Anyone with information as to Taylor’s whereabouts is asked to contact police.