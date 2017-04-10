× Missouri man accused of carrying concealed weapon after officers spotted him driving at 100mph+

RACINE COUNTY — A Missouri man is facing charges after Mount Pleasant police said he was pulled over Monday morning, April 10th after he was spotted driving at speeds in excess of 100 miles-per-hour. He now stands accused of carrying a concealed weapon and disorderly conduct.

Police, shortly before 2:00 a.m., observed a vehicle traveling on Racine Street near 24th Street in excess of 100 miles-per-hour.

The traffic stop took place on State Highway 32 near Larson Street.

Police said they located a pistol and spent shell casings inside Z’Core Hester-Henderson’s vehicle. Officers reported he was “acting very strangely” and “said he had just shot someone.” Police said he wouldn’t say where the shooting took place.

Police were unable to locate a crime scene or any shooting victims.

Hester-Henderson made his initial appearance in court in this case on April 10th. A status conference was set for June 12th. Cash bond was set at $150.

Court records note that Hester-Henderson is set to undergo an evaluation by a doctor, and a competency hearing is set for May 5th.

